Naspers Limited

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 01/06
3101 ZAR   -0.50%
NASPERS : India tax department searches offices of Flipkart unit, Swiggy
RE
01/05SENS : Update on Naspers share purchase
PU
2020S.Africa's rand, stocks fall, but end 2020 stronger
RE
Naspers : India tax department searches offices of Flipkart unit, Swiggy

01/08/2021 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Income Tax Department this week conducted searches at offices of a group firm of Walmart's Flipkart and local food delivery startup Swiggy for alleged tax evasion by their third-party vendors, two sources told Reuters.

The searches began on Wednesday at Swiggy and Instakart's offices in the southern city of Bengaluru, the sources said.

The search at the office of Instakart, e-commerce giant Flipkart's logistics arm, concluded late on Thursday, one of the sources said.

At least 20 income tax officials visited the Instakart office to inspect invoices issued to its vendors, the source added.

In a statement, Flipkart said it was providing the officials with "all the required information and are extending our full co-operation", adding it was in full compliance with all tax and legal requirements.

Swiggy, backed by South African internet giant Naspers, too said it was in full compliance with tax and legal mandates.

"The survey by the IT officials is currently underway and our team is extending full cooperation in the matter."

The tax department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
