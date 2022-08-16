Naspers Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1925/001431/06)

JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889

(Naspers)

Update on repurchase programme

Shareholders are referred to the announcement issued by Naspers on 27 June 2022 in respect of the launch of the open-ended, repurchase programme in respect of the ordinary shares N in the capital of Prosus ("Prosus Shares") and N ordinary shares in the share capital of Naspers ("Naspers Shares"), from the respective Prosus and Naspers (together the "Group") free-float shareholders (together the "Repurchase Programme").

Considering the regulatory requirement to provide weekly updates on Prosus ordinary shares N repurchased, Prosus decided to also provide voluntary updates to Naspers shareholders on the Naspers N ordinary shares it purchased.

For the period between 8 August 2022 and 12 August 2022, the Group purchased 329,534 Naspers Shares at an average price of ZAR2,452.5897 per share for a total consideration of ZAR808,211,701 (US$49,490,541).

Cape Town, South Africa, 16 August 2022

JSE sponsor to Prosus:

Investec Bank Limited

