Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Naspers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPN   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
2477.35 ZAR   +1.36%
11:14aNASPERS : Update on repurchase programme
PU
08/08NASPERS : Update on repurchase programme
PU
08/03South African rand dips as dollar gains on U.S. service sector data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Naspers : Update on repurchase programme

08/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
(Naspers)

Update on repurchase programme

Shareholders are referred to the announcement issued by Naspers on 27 June 2022 in respect of the launch of the open-ended, repurchase programme in respect of the ordinary shares N in the capital of Prosus ("Prosus Shares") and N ordinary shares in the share capital of Naspers ("Naspers Shares"), from the respective Prosus and Naspers (together the "Group") free-float shareholders (together the "Repurchase Programme").

Considering the regulatory requirement to provide weekly updates on Prosus ordinary shares N repurchased, Prosus decided to also provide voluntary updates to Naspers shareholders on the Naspers N ordinary shares it purchased.

For the period between 8 August 2022 and 12 August 2022, the Group purchased 329,534 Naspers Shares at an average price of ZAR2,452.5897 per share for a total consideration of ZAR808,211,701 (US$49,490,541).

Cape Town, South Africa, 16 August 2022

JSE sponsor to Prosus:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

The Repurchase Programme is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the "Delegated Regulation"). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

The information contained in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical and may be identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions or their negatives, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect Prosus's intentions, beliefs or current expectations, involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis and are based upon the best judgement of Prosus as of the date of this announcement, but could prove to be wrong. These statements are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and neither Prosus nor any other person gives any undertaking, or is under any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this announcement or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein, any changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements and this announcement is not a representation by Prosus or any other person that they will do so, except to the extent required by law.

Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NASPERS LIMITED
11:14aNASPERS : Update on repurchase programme
PU
08/08NASPERS : Update on repurchase programme
PU
08/03South African rand dips as dollar gains on U.S. service sector data
RE
08/02NASPERS : Update on Repurchase Programme
PU
07/25Principal Financial Group taps Brazil CEO as part of local growth strategy
RE
07/11NASPERS : Dealing in Securities by Director
PU
07/11NASPERS : Changes to directors' interests
PU
06/30NASPERS : Dealing in Securities by a Share Scheme and by a Director
PU
06/29JD.com to Issue $220 Million Shares to Tencent to Access WeChat
MT
06/27Tencent Falls Further as Top Shareholder Looks to Pare Stake
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASPERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 178 M - -
Net income 2023 1 746 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 32 051 M 32 051 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 150,82 $
Average target price 222,51 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer
Ervin Tu Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED0.22%32 051