Naspers : Management representation letter on Naspers Limited's selected sustainability information (PDF)

We have disclosed to you any known events subsequent to the period (or point in time) of the Selected Sustainability Information being reported on that would have a material effect on such information.

We have responded fully to all enquiries made by you during the engagement.

All relevant records have been made available to you for the purpose of the engagement, and all the data has been properly reflected and recorded in these records. All other records and related information which might affect the completeness and accuracy of the Selected Sustainability Information has been made available to you.

We are not aware of any unadjusted differences that would materially impact the Selected Sustainability Information.

We have included only those sources Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions where we have complete and accurate underlying data. Where sources have been omitted, this is clearly disclosed, together with the reasons therefor, in our Integrated report.

There are no material sources of the Selected Sustainability Information Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions that have not been properly determined, based on the company's underlying records, and included in the reported subject matter information.

We have designed implemented and maintained adequate internal controls to facilitate the complete and accurate preparation and presentation of the Selected Sustainability Information in Naspers integrated annual report and confirm that we have disclosed to you all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal control over the subject matter information.

We have evaluated the Selected Sustainability Information against the criteria and believe it to be complete and accurate.

We are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the Selected Sustainability Information and the underlying records, estimations and judgments for the subject matter.

We are responsible for selecting or developing and implementing appropriate criteria (the criteria), defined in Appendix A and confirm that to the best of our knowledge these criteria are suitable for the intended users' purpose and will be made available to them.

We are responsible for the selection, preparation and presentation of the Selected Sustainability Information for the year ended 31 March 2021 contained in the Naspers integrated annual report, including adequate disclosures, and confirm that all information has been made available to you in respect of the Selected Sustainability Information subject to assurance.

We acknowledge ownership/control of the Selected Sustainability Information represented in our Naspers integrated annual report. The Selected Sustainability Information covered by this representation is as follows:

We confirm to the best of our knowledge and belief, and having made appropriate enquiries of relevant officials of Naspers Limited, the following representations are true and correct;

Subject: Management representation letter with respect to the limited assurance engagement on Naspers Limited's Selected Sustainability Information in the Naspers Limited integrated annual report for the financial year ending 31 March 2021 (henceforth referred to as the report)

No matters have come to our attention up to the present time which would materially impact the quantities, qualitative statements or disclosures included as the reported Selected Sustainability Information, or the methodology set out in the Criteria. We acknowledge our responsibility for the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control to prevent and detect fraud. We have no knowledge of any known fraud involved in the preparation of the Selected Sustainability Information. We have disclosed to you all known actual and possible non-compliance with laws and regulations whose effects should be considered when preparing the Selected Sustainability Information.

We understand that your limited assurance engagement on Naspers's Selected Sustainability Information was conducted in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised): Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and, in respect of greenhouse gas emissions, International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3410: Assurance Engagements on Greenhouse Gas Statements, developed by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. The engagement was designed for the purpose of expressing a limited assurance conclusion on the Selected Sustainability Information for the financial year ending 31 March 2021, and that your tests of the records and other procedures were limited to those which you considered necessary for that purpose.

Yours faithfully, Group Company Secretary Global Sustainability Partner Global Governance Project Partner For and on behalf of Naspers Limited Appendix A: Criteria applied to KPIs:

Scope 1:

Direct GHG emissions which arise from sources which organisations own or control. In order to determine control, the group will recognise emissions from owned assets as direct emissions.

Direct GHG emissions are the result of the following types of activities undertaken by the company:

Stationary combustion

natural gases, fuel oil, propane, etc used for comfort heating

Mobile combustion

gasoline, diesel, liquid petroleum gas etc used in the operation of vehicles or other forms of mobile transportation

Fugitive emissions

unintentional release of GHG from sources, including refrigerant systems and natural gas distribution

Scope 2:

Indirect GHG emissions which organisations report the emissions from the generation of purchased electricity that is consumed for operations owned or controlled by operations. The group will account for electricity purchased for both owned and rented buildings under Scope 2.