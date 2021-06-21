Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Naspers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPN   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/18
3050.17 ZAR   -0.56%
03:59aNASPERS  : Media release (PDF)
PU
03:59aNASPERS  : Summarised consolidated financial statements (PDF)
PU
03:59aNASPERS  : Management representation letter on Naspers Limited's selected sustainability information (PDF)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Naspers : Management representation letter on Naspers Limited's selected sustainability information (PDF)

06/21/2021 | 03:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Secretariat:

Registered address:

Naspers Limited

Naspers Limited

Group company secretary

Reg No: 1925/001431/06

WeWork the Link

Media24 Centre

173 Oxford Road

40 Heerengracht Cape Town

Rosebank

2271 Cape Town 8000

T: +27 11 575 2804

T: +27 21 406 2480/3266

F: +27 11 289 3026

F: +27 21 406 3753

www.naspers.com

www.naspers.com

Jayne Mammatt

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

4 Lisbon Lane, Waterfall City, 2090

19 June 2021

Subject: Management representation letter with respect to the limited assurance engagement on Naspers Limited's Selected Sustainability Information in the Naspers Limited integrated annual report for the financial year ending 31 March 2021 (henceforth referred to as the report)

Dear Jayne

We confirm to the best of our knowledge and belief, and having made appropriate enquiries of relevant officials of Naspers Limited, the following representations are true and correct;

  1. We acknowledge ownership/control of the Selected Sustainability Information represented in our Naspers integrated annual report. The Selected Sustainability Information covered by this representation is as follows:
    • Scope 1 Greenhouse Gas Emissions (tCO2e)
    • Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions (tCO2e)
  3. We are responsible for the selection, preparation and presentation of the Selected Sustainability Information for the year ended 31 March 2021 contained in the Naspers integrated annual report, including adequate disclosures, and confirm that all information has been made available to you in respect of the Selected Sustainability Information subject to assurance.
  4. We are responsible for selecting or developing and implementing appropriate criteria (the criteria), defined in Appendix A and confirm that to the best of our knowledge these criteria are suitable for the intended users' purpose and will be made available to them.
  5. We are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the Selected Sustainability Information and the underlying records, estimations and judgments for the subject matter.
  6. We have evaluated the Selected Sustainability Information against the criteria and believe it to be complete and accurate.
  7. We have designed implemented and maintained adequate internal controls to facilitate the complete and accurate preparation and presentation of the Selected Sustainability Information in Naspers integrated annual report and confirm that we have disclosed to you all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal control over the subject matter information.
  8. There are no material sources of the Selected Sustainability Information Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions that have not been properly determined, based on the company's underlying records, and included in the reported subject matter information.
  9. We have included only those sources Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions where we have complete and accurate underlying data. Where sources have been omitted, this is clearly disclosed, together with the reasons therefor, in our Integrated report.
  10. We are not aware of any unadjusted differences that would materially impact the Selected Sustainability Information.
  11. All relevant records have been made available to you for the purpose of the engagement, and all the data has been properly reflected and recorded in these records. All other records and related information which might affect the completeness and accuracy of the Selected Sustainability Information has been made available to you.
  12. We have responded fully to all enquiries made by you during the engagement.
  13. We have disclosed to you any known events subsequent to the period (or point in time) of the Selected Sustainability Information being reported on that would have a material effect on such information.

DIRECTORS: J P Bekker (Chair) B van Dijk (Chief Executive) E M Choi H J du Toit C L Enenstein M Girotra

R C C Jafta AGZ Kemna FL N Letele D Meyer R Oliveira de Lima S J Z Pacak V Sgourdos J D T Stofberg M R Sorour B J van der Ross Y Xu

GROUP SECRETARY: Lynelle Bagwandeen

  1. No matters have come to our attention up to the present time which would materially impact the quantities, qualitative statements or disclosures included as the reported Selected Sustainability Information, or the methodology set out in the Criteria.
  2. We acknowledge our responsibility for the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control to prevent and detect fraud. We have no knowledge of any known fraud involved in the preparation of the Selected Sustainability Information.
  3. We have disclosed to you all known actual and possible non-compliance with laws and regulations whose effects should be considered when preparing the Selected Sustainability Information.

We understand that your limited assurance engagement on Naspers's Selected Sustainability Information was conducted in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised): Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and, in respect of greenhouse gas emissions, International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3410: Assurance Engagements on Greenhouse Gas Statements, developed by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. The engagement was designed for the purpose of expressing a limited assurance conclusion on the Selected Sustainability Information for the financial year ending 31 March 2021, and that your tests of the records and other procedures were limited to those which you considered necessary for that purpose.

Yours faithfully,

Group Company Secretary

Global Sustainability Partner

Global Governance Project Partner

For and on behalf of

Naspers Limited

Appendix A:

Criteria applied to KPIs:

Scope 1:

Direct GHG emissions which arise from sources which organisations own or control. In order to determine control, the group will recognise emissions from owned assets as direct emissions.

Direct GHG emissions are the result of the following types of activities undertaken by the company:

Stationary combustion

  • natural gases, fuel oil, propane, etc used for comfort heating

Mobile combustion

  • gasoline, diesel, liquid petroleum gas etc used in the operation of vehicles or other forms of mobile transportation

Fugitive emissions

  • unintentional release of GHG from sources, including refrigerant systems and natural gas distribution

Scope 2:

Indirect GHG emissions which organisations report the emissions from the generation of purchased electricity that is consumed for operations owned or controlled by operations. The group will account for electricity purchased for both owned and rented buildings under Scope 2.

Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NASPERS LIMITED
03:59aNASPERS  : Media release (PDF)
PU
03:59aNASPERS  : Summarised consolidated financial statements (PDF)
PU
03:59aNASPERS  : Management representation letter on Naspers Limited's selected sustai..
PU
03:15aNaspers offshoot Prosus reports earnings boost from Tencent stake
RE
02:43aNASPERS  : FY21 Profit Soars Amid Jump In Revenue
MT
02:41aPROSUS N  : and Naspers post record revenues as internet investments pay off
AQ
02:36aNaspers, Prosus Fiscal Year 2021 Net Profit Rose
DJ
02:08aNASPERS  : Earnings Flash (NPSN.L) NASPERS LIMITED Sees FY21 Revenue $5.93B
MT
02:05aGUIDANCE : (NPSN.L) NASPERS LIMITED Sees Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue $5.93B
MT
02:05aGUIDANCE : (NPSN.L) NASPERS LIMITED Sees FY21 Revenue $5.93B
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 517 M - -
Net income 2021 4 553 M - -
Net cash 2021 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 87 444 M 87 916 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 347,08 $
Last Close Price 211,97 $
Spread / Highest target 98,7%
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
Debra Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED1.02%87 916
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.91%738 978
NETFLIX, INC.-7.40%222 043
PROSUS N.V.-4.72%160 586
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.55%93 336
AIRBNB, INC.3.90%92 781