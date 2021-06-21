Naspers : Summarised consolidated financial statements (PDF)

Our board is immensely proud of what our people achieved during the past year. They managed the pandemic, delivered powerful revenue growth and lifted profitability. Foundations were laid for future growth.

The year ended 31 March 2021 (FY21) was an extraordinary period. Despite the challenges, the group has delivered strong results across its portfolio and made good progress against its strategy. Group revenue, measured on an economic-interest basis, grew 34% (32%) to US$29.6bn, a meaningful acceleration of 17pp (9pp) on the same period last year. Group trading profit grew 49% (45%) to US$5.6bn.

Seven years ago, we set out a strategy to build valuable, global consumer internet businesses. We focus on high-growth markets, where our platforms can provide useful products and services for millions of people in their everyday lives. In recent years, we have deliberately repositioned the group for an increasingly online world and invested effectively to accelerate growth and deliver good returns across our portfolio.

Over the past 12 months, this strategy and the momentum we have built has paid off. The group has benefited from its online focus, its global reach, diversified operations and strong financial footing. Our teams have also adapted well to the changing operating environment.

This has meant we have been well placed to effectively respond to the world's increased demand for online products and services which has been triggered by Covid-19. Our businesses across online classifieds, food delivery, payments and finance technology, education technology and online retail have continued to serve and support their customers and communities. We have also identified promising adjacencies for our existing