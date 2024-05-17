Microsoft Plans Boldest Games Bet Since Activision Deal, Changing How 'Call of Duty' Is Sold

The software company will add the latest installment of the hit videogame series to its Game Pass subscription service at launch.

GameStop Shares Retreat on Declining Revenue, Stock Sale

The videogame retailer filed to sell up to 45 million more shares after projecting quarterly sales to drop.

Musk's X Completes Rebranding Away From Twitter

The social-media platform's URL is now X.com, about a year and a half after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

UAW's Southern Expansion Is Tested in Alabama as Mercedes Vote Ends

Results are expected on Friday. The union is seeking to further its momentum after a decisive win at a Tennessee Volkswagen plant.

Microsoft's Partnership With Mistral AI Cleared by U.K. Regulator

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority cleared Microsoft's partnership with Mistral AI.

Retailers' Shelves Are Attractive Again. At Least for Skechers.

Footwear and apparel brand Skechers USA is getting a boost from its retail partner sales after more than a year of sluggish results in that category.

Tencent's Top Shareholder Taps New Chief in AI Ramp-Up

Prosus and South African parent Naspers named Fabricio Bloisi as group CEO, replacing interim boss Ervin Tu, who will become president and chief investment officer.

Alibaba Shares Rise as Investors Grow Confident in Outlook

The e-commerce giant's shares rose in Hong Kong, recouping losses from a day earlier as investors turned upbeat on its latest earnings release.

CoreWeave Raises $7.5 Billion in Debt for AI Computing Push

The deal is one of the largest-ever private debt financings.

Applied Materials' stock dips despite upbeat earnings

The chip-equipment company's revenue outlook exceeded expectations at the midpoint.

