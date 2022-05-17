Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Naspers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPN   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-15
1572.86 ZAR   -1.97%
10:12aS.Africa retailer Pick n Pay to cut $187 million in costs in 3 years
RE
03/31NASPERS : Changes to the composition of Board and Board Committee
PU
03/29South Africa FDI inflows jump in 2021, securities outflows soar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Africa retailer Pick n Pay to cut $187 million in costs in 3 years

05/17/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers repair a logo of South African retailer Pick n Pay in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African grocery and clothing retailer Pick n Pay aims to cut costs by 3 billion rand ($187 million) in the next three years and grow its market share by 3% under a new strategy, CEO Pieter Boone said on Tuesday.

One of the country's largest retail chains is seeking to improve shareholder returns, which have been dropping in the last 12 months in a highly competitive grocery market dominated by biggest rival Shoprite.

The cost savings will be achieved through efficiencies in supply chain and working capital, a slimmer support office, leveraging technology to save costs and simplifying store operations, Group Chief Financial Officer Lerena Olivier said after Pick n Pay reported a rise in annual earnings earlier.

The group is also looking to get more customers to shop at its discount Boxer grocery chains and mid-upmarket Pick n Pay stores in a highly competitive grocery market.

To do that, it will roll out 200 Boxer stores and refine its product ranges at its Pick n Pay chain to better serve the affluent customer and low- to middle-income customer through two different Pick n Pay brands instead of one, Boone told investors.

"We have tried to be everything to everyone and as a consequence we end up losing relevance and differentiation," Boone said, referring to challenges of serving all customer groups from one brand.

MARKET SHARE

The retailer is also aiming to tap more online customers through continued investment in its e-commerce business, which will result in eight-fold sales growth by its financial year 2026, he said.

Other initiatives will see Pick n Pay deliver group turnover growth at a compound annual rate of 10%, resulting in market share growth of at least 3% by 2026. It has also pledged to increase its profit before tax margin to above 3% by 2026 from 2% at present and double Boxer sales, he added.

South Africa's formal food and grocery market is seen growing by 227 billion rand ($14 billion) to 855 billion rand by 2026, with the bulk of the growth coming from the less affluent income market, Boone said.

"Today we have 16% overall market share in the formal market. The opportunity is everywhere but especially in the less affluent part of the market," he said.

Its growth initiatives will be supported by a 3.5 billion rand capital investment for financial year 2023. Capex will remain around this level in the medium-term, Olivier said.

The group earlier reported headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, of 262.59 cents for the year ended Feb. 27, compared with 229.31 cents in the previous comparable period.

Pick n Pay, with a national store footprint of more than 1,900, also announced a commercial agreement with Naspers-owned e-commerce giant Takealot that will enable its customers to buy its groceries and liquor on Takeaalot's food delivery Mr D app. This will launch in August.

($1 = 16.0011 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Nqobile Dludla


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.84% 510.61 Real-time Quote.-6.21%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.09% 1960.47 Real-time Quote.-1.32%
NASPERS LIMITED -1.97% 1572.86 End-of-day quote.-36.37%
PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED 0.68% 57.76 End-of-day quote.10.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.96% 164 Real-time Quote.-8.10%
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.29% 224.35 End-of-day quote.7.41%
All news about NASPERS LIMITED
10:12aS.Africa retailer Pick n Pay to cut $187 million in costs in 3 years
RE
03/31NASPERS : Changes to the composition of Board and Board Committee
PU
03/29South Africa FDI inflows jump in 2021, securities outflows soar
RE
03/25Prosus to cut ties with Russian Avito classifieds business
RE
03/25Prosus says it is severing ties with its Russian Avito classifieds business
RE
03/23MultiChoice hikes Nigerian pay-TV rates after tax row
RE
03/22Prosus removes military job adverts on Russian online marketplace
RE
03/21NASPERS : Statement on Avito job adverts
PU
03/10MultiChoice expects end of $4.4 billion Nigeria tax row 'very soon'
RE
03/07Prosus to write off $700 mln stake in Russia's VK Group
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NASPERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 046 M - -
Net income 2022 12 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,45x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 37 579 M 37 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,32x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 97,08 $
Average target price 211,97 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer
Fahd Beg Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED-36.37%37 579
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.38%425 183
PROSUS N.V.-39.97%117 042
NETFLIX, INC.-69.04%82 862
AIRBNB, INC.-31.26%72 837
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.74%46 323