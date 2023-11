Naspers Limited is a global consumer Internet company. Through Prosus, the Company operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building consumer Internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. The Company’s segments include Food Delivery, Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, Edtech, Etail, Other ecommerce: Ventures, Media24 and Social and Internet platforms. Its portfolio of food-delivery businesses allows customers to order their favorite food online and via apps to be conveniently delivered wherever they are. Prosus holds an investment in Tencent, China’s used Internet services platform. Media24 is a print and digital media group with interests in digital media and services, newspapers, magazines, e-commerce, book publishing and media logistics. Its group includes some of the local consumer Internet companies in around 100 countries, spanning the Americas to Asia, Europe to South Africa.

Sector Internet Services