SENS: Change in company secretary

Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315121003
('Naspers' or 'the company')CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with section 3.59 of the JSE Limited`s Listings Requirements, the Naspers board of directors ('the Board') wishes to announce that with effect from 25 August 2020 Gillian Kisbey-Green will step down as company secretary to Naspers and will transition her role to global head: company secretariat and governance. Mrs Kisbey-Green remains group company secretary of Prosus N.V..
The board thanks Mrs Kisbey-Green for her valuable contribution to the Naspers board.
The board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Lynelle Bagwandeen as company secretary to the Company with effect from 25 August 2020. She will report administratively to the global head: company secretariat and governance. Ms Bagwandeen was previously the company secretary and head of legal for the Netcare Group Limited, a JSE-listed company. In addition, she has been a director of the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa since 2018 and senior vice president of this institution since 2020. With more than 10 years of JSE-listed company experience, Ms Bagwandeen has strong insight into the regulatory and governance framework in South Africa. She holds a BSc from the University of Witwatersrand a LLB (summa cum laude
) and LLM from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal, is a fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa and also an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA
25 August 2020
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
About NaspersEstablished in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies in the country. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa's leading print and digital media business.
For more information contact:
Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director SA
Mobile: +27 78 802 6310
Email: [email protected]
Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 347-210-4305
Email: [email protected]
Naspers is also focused on stimulating South Africa's local tech sector through Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4 billion investment targeting early stage technology companies in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. To help address youth unemployment in impoverished communities, in 2019, Naspers launchedNaspers Labs, a social impact programme for young, unemployed South Africans aged between 17 and 25. Located in low income, urban settings, Naspers Labs provide a structured development journey enabling young people to enter the economy.Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.
