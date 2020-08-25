Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Naspers Limited    NPN   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/24
3068.84 ZAR   +1.21%
06:14aSENS : Change in company secretary
PU
05:52aNPN : NASPERS LIMITED - Change in Company Secretary
PU
08/21LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SENS: Change in company secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 06:14am EDT
25 August 2020

Share this story
Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315121003
('Naspers' or 'the company')

CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with section 3.59 of the JSE Limited`s Listings Requirements, the Naspers board of directors ('the Board') wishes to announce that with effect from 25 August 2020 Gillian Kisbey-Green will step down as company secretary to Naspers and will transition her role to global head: company secretariat and governance. Mrs Kisbey-Green remains group company secretary of Prosus N.V..

The board thanks Mrs Kisbey-Green for her valuable contribution to the Naspers board.

The board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Lynelle Bagwandeen as company secretary to the Company with effect from 25 August 2020. She will report administratively to the global head: company secretariat and governance. Ms Bagwandeen was previously the company secretary and head of legal for the Netcare Group Limited, a JSE-listed company. In addition, she has been a director of the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa since 2018 and senior vice president of this institution since 2020. With more than 10 years of JSE-listed company experience, Ms Bagwandeen has strong insight into the regulatory and governance framework in South Africa. She holds a BSc from the University of Witwatersrand a LLB (summa cum laude) and LLM from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal, is a fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa and also an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA
25 August 2020
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

For more information contact:
Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director SA
Mobile: +27 78 802 6310
Email: [email protected] 		Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 347-210-4305
Email: [email protected]

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies in the country. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa's leading print and digital media business.

Naspers is also focused on stimulating South Africa's local tech sector through Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4 billion investment targeting early stage technology companies in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. To help address youth unemployment in impoverished communities, in 2019, Naspers launchedNaspers Labs, a social impact programme for young, unemployed South Africans aged between 17 and 25. Located in low income, urban settings, Naspers Labs provide a structured development journey enabling young people to enter the economy.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.
Share this story

Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 10:13:44 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NASPERS LIMITED
06:14aSENS : Change in company secretary
PU
05:52aNPN : NASPERS LIMITED - Change in Company Secretary
PU
08/21LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/21NPN : NASPERS LIMITED - Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/21SENS : Naspers AGM Results
PU
07/29PROSUS N : Raises More Than $2 Billion to Fund Potential M&A Activity
DJ
07/28SENS : Dealings in securities by director
PU
07/28Walmart's Flipkart to offer 90-minute deliveries in India
RE
07/28Walmart's Flipkart to offer 90-minute deliveries in India
RE
07/27NPN : NASPERS LIMITED - Dealings in securities by director
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 490 M - -
Net income 2021 3 515 M - -
Net cash 2021 965 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 77 476 M 77 433 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 273,46 $
Last Close Price 181,01 $
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Debra Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED33.96%77 433
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED45.90%672 026
NETFLIX, INC.51.07%215 573
PROSUS N.V.24.30%158 878
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.37%54 401
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.79.96%50 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group