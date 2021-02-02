SENS: Update on Naspers share purchase

Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315122092
(Naspers)
Update on NASPERS SHARE PURCHASE
Shareholders are referred to the announcement issued by Naspers's subsidiary Prosus N.V. (Prosus) on 23 November 2020 in respect of the launch of an on-market Naspers N ordinary share purchase programme of up to US$3.63 billion (the Share Purchase) by Prosus.
Considering the regulatory requirement to provide weekly updates on Prosus ordinary shares N repurchased, Prosus decided to also provide voluntary updates to Naspers shareholders on the Naspers N ordinary shares it purchased.
For the period between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021, Prosus purchased 975 107 Naspers N ordinary shares at an average price of ZAR3 612.0212 per share for a total consideration of ZAR3 522 107 176.21 (US$232 420 996.29).
Cape Town
2 February 2021
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Enquiries
Investor Enquiries
Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations
+1 347-210-4305
Media Enquiries
Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director SA
+27 78 802 6310
About Naspers
Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has a listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.
In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies in the country. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa's leading print and digital media business.
Naspers is also focused on stimulating South Africa's local tech sector through Naspers Foundry.This is a R1.4 billion investment targeting early stage technology companies in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. To help address youth unemployment in impoverished communities, in 2019, Naspers launchedNaspers Labs,a social impact programme for young, unemployed South Africans aged between 17 and 25. Located in low income, urban settings, Naspers Labs provide a structured development journey enabling young people to enter the economy.
Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).
The information contained in this document may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical and may be identified by the words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'should', 'will', 'would' and similar expressions or their negatives, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect Prosus's intentions, beliefs or current expectations, involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis and are based upon the best judgement of Prosus as of the date of this document, but could prove to be wrong. These statements are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document and neither Prosus nor any other person gives any undertaking, or is under any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this document or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein, any changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements and this document is not a representation by Prosus or any other person that they will do so, except to the extent required by law.
