Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.    NVG   CA6315202029

NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

(NVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nass Valley Gateway Announces a New Marketing Partnership with Digital Agency, Branded Book

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:40pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2020) - Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (CSE: NVG) (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN) distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, is pleased to announce its new marketing partnership with Branded Book, a digital marketing company specializing in customer acquisition within the Healthcare, Wellness, and CBD industries.

"Branded Book is specialized in our space. They are now our partners within the CBD vertical and they excel at customer acquisition and performance marketing, which are key components per our plan. This is the type of relationship we are looking for to add value to our marketing efforts," stated Michael Semler, CFO and Director of Nass Valley. Branded Book also specializes in cost efficiency per customer acquisition, funnel traffic, and social media marketing. They have strong relationships in the Health & Beauty and CBD spaces that they have nurtured over the last 10+ years while designing and implementing 100+ digital marketing campaigns.

In a recent article with Yahoo Finance, owner and operator of the Branded Book agency, Alex Mamutin, explains their strategies, relationships and how they overcome digital obstacles allowing them to be at the forefront of the constantly evolving digital marketing industry. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/increase-cbd-sales-modern-digital-113323521.html Branded Book uses a strong model that they customize and replicate for each client's product and targeted consumer profile. Nass Valley management is confident this model is ideal for expanding their customer base and product sales.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO, ALL NATURAL SEED, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler.
+1 (609) 651-0032
Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 818503
Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67923


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.
04:40pNass Valley Gateway Announces a New Marketing Partnership with Digital Agency..
NE
04:10pNASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Announces a New Marketing Partnership With Digital Agency,..
AQ
04:10pNass Valley Gateway Announces a New Marketing Partnership With Digital Agency..
GL
10/15Nass Valley Gateway Leadership Discusses the Company's Line of Premium CBD Pr..
GL
10/14Nass Valley Gateway Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Secto..
NE
10/14NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Sector..
EQ
10/14NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Sector..
AQ
10/14Nass Valley Gateway Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Secto..
GL
09/16Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Enters Strategic Partnership With New Hope Labs to He..
NE
09/16NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Enters Strategic Partnership With New Hope Labs to Heighte..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,30 M -2,54 M -2,54 M
Net cash 2019 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,55x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 87,6 M 67,3 M 67,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gavin Collier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jordan Erskine Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michal Semler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Armand Assante Independent Director
Michael Racaniello Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.330.77%68
ATLAS COPCO AB16.09%58 497
FANUC CORPORATION14.85%41 612
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.42%32 559
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.04%28 425
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED57.28%26 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group