    NVG   CA6315202029

NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

(NVG)
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will File Its 2020 EOY Audited Financials and 2020 Annual MD&A Reports by June 1st, 2021, and Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC

05/19/2021 | 10:46am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF) (FSE:3NVN) (the “Company”) and its management announces it has continued to work closely with its auditor (Manning Elliott LLP) to remedy the specific requirement of filing its EOY 2020 Financials, MD&A report and all attending certifications, and will file them by June 1st, 2021, within the extension provided by the BCSC. 

Management has satisfied the alternative information guidelines by publishing a bi-weekly update until the filing is completed on July 1st, 2021.

There are no material changes or other items to report at this time.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD. 

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE: NVG) (OTC: NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN)

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway is focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, CBD products. NVG CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels. NVG’s products will target the pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada
Phone: 609-651-0032
E-mail: michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com 
Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,30 M -2,73 M -2,73 M
Net cash 2019 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,55x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 75,6 M 62,7 M 62,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gavin Collier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michal Semler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jordan Erskine Chief Operating Officer & Director
Armand Assante Independent Director
Michael Racaniello Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.12.82%63
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.14.90%10 214
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-9.90%8 967
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD51.05%7 705
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-8.89%3 535
TERRASCEND CORP.9.69%3 008