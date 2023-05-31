Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVG   CA6315202029

NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

(NVG)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  10:55:01 2023-05-29 am EDT
0.0250 CAD   -16.67%
05:10pNass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials and 2022 Annual MD&A Reports by June 30th, 2023, and Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC
GL
05/16Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials and 2022 Annual MD&A Reports by June 30th, 2023, and Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC
GL
05/05Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials by June 30th, 2023, and Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials and 2022 Annual MD&A Reports by June 30th, 2023, and Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC

05/31/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF) (FSE:3NVN) (the “Company”), and its management announces it continues to work closely with its auditor (BF Borgers CPA PC) to fulfill the specific requirement of filing its EOY 2022 Financials, MD&A report and all attending certifications. Per the submitted plan, NVG will file these requirements by June 30th, 2023, or before, and within the extension provided by the BCSC.

Management has satisfied the alternative information guidelines by publishing this bi-weekly update and will continue to do so until the filing is completed.

There are no material changes or other items to report at this time.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE: NVG) (OTC: NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN)

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., via its subsidiary Nass Valley Gardens Inc., is focused on the sales and distribution of  hemp-based, CBD products. NVG CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail and digital sales channels. NVG’s products target the pain remediation, dermatology, sleep, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada
Contact: Michael Semler
Phone: 609-651-0032
E-mail: michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com
Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com,


All news about NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.
05:10pNass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials and 202..
GL
05/16Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials and 202..
GL
05/05Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials by June ..
GL
01/18Nass Valley Gardens Inc. Announces It Has Signed a Definitive Agreement to Purchase Sup..
AQ
2022Nass Valley Gardens Announces It Has Contracted Its Reg A+ Capital Raise Team
EQ
2022Nass Valley Gardens Announces It Has Contracted Its Reg A+ Capital Raise Team
AQ
2022Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2022Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2022Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
2022Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -4,41 M -3,25 M -3,25 M
Net cash 2021 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,82 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
EV / Sales 2020 3 751x
EV / Sales 2021 499x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michal Semler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shibu Abraham Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chaar Manager-Information Technology
Armand Assante Independent Director
Jeanine Behr Getz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.0.00%6
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-4.27%6 768
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.20.91%4 476
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD46.38%3 323
TIANJIN CHASE SUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD11.44%2 686
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK0.66%1 523
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer