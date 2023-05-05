Advanced search
    NVG   CA6315202029

NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

(NVG)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  09:30:31 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.0200 CAD   -20.00%
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials by June 30th, 2023, and Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC

05/05/2023 | 10:53am EDT
VANCOUVER, BC , May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF)(FSE:3NVN)(the “Company”) and its management announce, due to unforeseen delays in providing confirmation documents to its auditor (BF Borgers CPA PC, Denver, CO USA), the Company anticipates it will be in default of the specific filing requirement. Management and its auditor are confident they will remedy the specific requirement by filing EOY 2022 Financials, MD&A report and all attending certifications by June 30th, 2023, if not earlier, and within the extension provided by the BCSC. To accomplish this, the Issuer has a two-week remediation plan in place to gather the final documents, share them with the auditors and provide any supporting or sample documentation to close their requested PBC list. The auditor will then review the final documents and provide its opinion. We anticipate this plan will be complete by June 15th, 2023.

Management will satisfy the alternative information guidelines by publishing bi-weekly updates until the filing is completed.

Management will also comply with a management trading black-out until the filings have been completed within the extension. This black-out only restricts management and insiders, but does not block trading by the public.

There are no material changes or other items to report at this time.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD. 
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE: NVG.CN) (OTC: NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN)
Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, zero THC, CBD products. NVG CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail and digital sales channels. NVG’s products target the general wellness, pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada
Phone: 609-651-0032
E-mail: michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com
Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com


