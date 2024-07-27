Natco Pharma Limited is an India-based vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with focus on research and development. The Company is engaged in in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of complex pharmaceuticals that target specific therapeutic areas. It specializes in catering to niche markets and offering solutions to address complex medical needs. It owns nine manufacturing facilities across India and two research centers in Telangana. The Companyâs segment includes Pharmaceuticals and Agro chemicals. Its Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs, finished dosage formulations and related services. Its Agro Chemicals is engaged in manufacturing and selling of agro chemical. It manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients products which are primarily used for captive consumption in its FDF products and are also sold to customers for various international markets such as Brazil, Europe, and United States of America.