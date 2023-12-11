Official NATERA, INC. press release

Natera successfully achieves key objective for trial set to begin on Jan. 22nd

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware has issued an order denying CareDx’s motion for summary judgment on two Natera patents in the infringement lawsuit filed by Natera against CareDx.

The Court has ruled that two of the patents asserted by Natera against CareDx will proceed to trial. The trial will commence on January 22, 2024.

The company stated: “We are gratified that the Court has issued a decision that provides a clear path to trial as we work to protect our significant investments in innovation from unlawful infringement.”

As previously disclosed, Natera successfully invalidated all three of CareDx’s patents that were asserted against Natera in a related case.

