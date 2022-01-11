Log in
    NTRA   US6323071042

NATERA, INC.

(NTRA)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Investors

01/11/2022 | 03:04pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Natera, Inc. (“Natera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTRA). The investigation concerns whether Natera has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Natera is a diagnostics company that develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide.

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which “can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy.” On this news, Natera’s stock price declined by $2.06 per share, or approximately 2.21%, from $93.39 per share to close at $91.33 per share on January 3, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Natera securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 621 M - -
Net income 2021 -454 M - -
Net cash 2021 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 040 M 7 040 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 815
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Chapman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Burkes Brophy Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Rabinowitz Executive Chairman
Paul R. Billings Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Medical Affairs
Eric A. Evans Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATERA, INC.-20.31%7 040
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-8.03%19 898
BIOMÉRIEUX-14.45%14 321
10X GENOMICS, INC.-14.21%14 267
DIASORIN S.P.A.-11.56%9 179
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.6.70%5 846