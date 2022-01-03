Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Natera, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NTRA   US6323071042

NATERA, INC.

(NTRA)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on Behalf of Investors

01/03/2022
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Natera, Inc. (“Natera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTRA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which “can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy.”

On this news, Natera’s stock declined as much as 3.5% during intraday trading on January 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Natera securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
