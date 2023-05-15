Advanced search
    NTRA   US6323071042

NATERA, INC.

(NTRA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25:29 2023-05-15 pm EDT
52.06 USD   +1.88%
52.06 USD   +1.88%
05/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Natera to $70 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
05/10Baird Adjusts Price Target on Natera to $66 From $65, Maintains Outperform Rating
Jury Rules in Favor of Natera, Finding all Asserted Patents Valid and Infringed by ArcherDX/Invitae; Awards $19.35 Million in Past Damages for Royalties and Lost Profits

05/15/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
Natera has a broad, global IP portfolio of more than 360 issued or pending patents, with more than 180 in the field of oncology/MRD

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has reached a unanimous verdict in favor of Natera in the patent infringement suit it filed against ArcherDX/Invitae Corp. The jury found that all accused ArcherDX/Invitae products infringe three of Natera’s patents. The jury determined that all three patents are valid and awarded both past lost profits and a past royalty of 10%, totaling $19.35 million to be paid by the defendants to Natera. At an upcoming hearing, the judge will determine whether to grant an injunction against ArcherDX/Invitae or whether to award ongoing royalties.

The company stated: “We are pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case, which underscores our commitment to innovative technology backed by scientific evidence that advances patient care. The Natera patents asserted against ArcherDX/Invitae in this case are a fraction of an extensive global IP portfolio of more than 360 issued or pending patents, with more than 180 in the field of oncology/MRD. We remain focused on serving the oncology community, including our many physicians and patients.”

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, and our expectations of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 008 M - -
Net income 2023 -464 M - -
Net cash 2023 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 841 M 5 841 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,59x
EV / Sales 2024 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 988
Free-Float 91,7%
Technical analysis trends NATERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 51,10 $
Average target price 75,20 $
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Chapman Chief Commercial Officer
Michael Burkes Brophy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Matthew Rabinowitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric A. Evans Chief Scientific Officer
Rishi Kacker Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATERA, INC.27.21%5 841
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-26.41%87 921
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.14.97%75 889
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY28.29%26 411
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-6.25%19 560
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-16.43%14 643
