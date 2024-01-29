Liability for future sales to be determined

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has reached a unanimous verdict in favor of Natera in its patent infringement case against CareDx, Inc.

The jury awarded Natera $83.7 million in lost profits and $12.6 million in past royalties after finding that the accused CareDx products, AlloSure and AlloSeq, infringe one of the two Natera patents asserted against CareDx, and that all asserted claims of both patents are valid on various grounds. The jury also provided an advisory verdict to the judge that all asserted claims of both patents are valid under 35 U.S.C. Sec. 101. A schedule will be set for further proceedings to determine whether CareDx’s future sales of new versions of AlloSeq and AlloSure also infringe the asserted Natera patents.

Previously, Natera successfully invalidated all three of CareDx’s patents that were asserted by CareDx against Natera in a separate lawsuit. The invalidity of CareDx’s patents was affirmed on appeal.

The Company stated: “We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and will continue to deliver innovations backed by rigorous science to improve care for transplant patients.”

Natera has more than 400 issued or pending patents across organ health, oncology and women’s health.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 180 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, and our expectations of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

