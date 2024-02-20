Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, after the market close on Feb. 28, 2024. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event: Natera’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Dial-In: 1 (888) 770-7321 (Domestic)

1 (929) 201-7107 (International) Conference ID: 7684785 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/656023681 A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 180 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

