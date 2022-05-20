Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Natera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRA   US6323071042

NATERA, INC.

(NTRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 02:33:54 pm EDT
38.48 USD   -1.26%
02:27pNATERA, INC. INVESTOR NEWS : Robbins LLP Is Investigating Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05/17NTRA ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Natera, Inc. Shareholders
PR
05/16Matthew Rabinowitz, Natera Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, Makes Additional Investment in Natera
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natera, Inc. Investor News: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on Behalf of Shareholders

05/20/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violates securities laws by misrepresenting the reliability and accuracy of the Company's tests and technology. Natera offers genetic testing in the area of women's health, oncology, and organ health.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Natera Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Natera, Natera produces and markets a non-invasive prenatal test [NIPT] called "Panorama," and a screening test for kidney transplant failure called "Prospera." During the class period, defendants assured investors Panorama was reliable, that Prospera was more accurate than competing tests, and that Natera's growth was driven by its superior technology and customer experience. However, as investors began to learn the truth, the stock price spiraled downwards.

First, on January 1, 2022, The New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests manufactured by Natera and other diagnostic testing companies, finding that Natera's positive results for several genetic disorders were incorrect more than 80 percent of the time. On this news, the stock fell 6%. Then, on January 14, 202, the Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint with the SEC requesting an investigation as to whether "Natera repeatedly claimed – in marketing materials and earnings calls – that [its] tests are much more reliable than it appears they really are." On this news, Natera stock fell more than 9%.

On March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research reported that "Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies, and expectant mothers." Natera stock fell more than 52% as a result. On March 14, 2022, a jury found Natera had intentionally and willfully misled the public by falsely advertising that Prospera was more accurate than the competing kidney transplant testing offered by CareDx, Inc., awarding CareDx $44.9 million in damages. On this news, Natera stock fell more than 22%.

Finally, on April 19, 2022, the FDA issued a safety communication "to educate patients and health care providers and to help reduce the inappropriate use of [NIPTs]." On this news, Natera stock fell almost 4% to close at $38.10 per share on April 20, 2022.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) between February 26, 2020 and April 19, 2022, you have legal rights. Contact Robbins LLP for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Natera, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NATERA, INC.
02:27pNATERA, INC. INVESTOR NEWS : Robbins LLP Is Investigating Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on Behalf of..
BU
05/17NTRA ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2022 in th..
PR
05/16Matthew Rabinowitz, Natera Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, Makes Additi..
PR
05/16Piper Sandler Adjusts Natera's Price Target to $60 From $75, Reiterates Overweight Rati..
MT
05/10NTRA ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2022 in th..
PR
05/09JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Natera to $80 From $150, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/09Morgan Stanley Lowers Natera's Price Target to $70 From $110, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
05/09NTRA INVESTORS : June 27, 2022 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact ..
BU
05/06NATERA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/05NATERA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 805 M - -
Net income 2022 -573 M - -
Net cash 2022 60,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 753 M 3 753 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 670
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart NATERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 38,97 $
Average target price 84,73 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Chapman Chief Commercial Officer
Michael Burkes Brophy VP-Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Matthew Rabinowitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric A. Evans Chief Scientific Officer
Rishi Kacker Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATERA, INC.-58.27%3 753
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.9.00%21 837
BIOMÉRIEUX-28.39%11 198
DIASORIN S.P.A.-29.47%6 847
10X GENOMICS, INC.-66.52%5 654
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-9.10%4 693