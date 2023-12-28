IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE MIDDLE DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA NATERA, INC., ) ) Plaintiff, ) ) v. ) 1:23-CV-629 ) NEOGENOMICS LABORATORIES, ) INC., ) ) Defendant. )

PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION

Plaintiff Natera, Inc. moves for a preliminary injunction based on alleged infringement of two of its patents by defendant NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc. On consideration of the entire record, and as set forth in more detail in an order entered concurrently, the Court finds and concludes that Natera has demonstrated that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim. It is likely (1) NeoGenomics is infringing U.S. Patent No. 11,519,035 by making and selling the RaDaR assay, and NeoGenomics has not presented a substantial question of the validity of the asserted claims of the '035 patent; (2) Natera is substantially likely to suffer irreparable harm from NeoGenomics' ongoing infringement of the '035 patent; and (3) the balance of equities and the public interest favor protecting Natera and granting a preliminary injunction.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED: