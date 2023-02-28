Natera : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our market opportunity, our proposed products and launch schedules, our reimbursement coverage and our product costs, our commercial partners and potential acquisitions, our user experience, our clinical trials and studies, our financial performance, our strategies, our anticipated revenue and financial outlook, our goals and general business and market conditions, are forward-looking statements.
Recent highlights
FY22 total revenues of $820.2M; ~37% growth1 over 2021.
2.07M total tests processed in FY22; ~32% growth vs. 2021.
Performed over 196K oncology tests in FY22, representing ~158% YoY growth, with 40 published peer-reviewed studies for Signatera to date.
Guiding 2023 total revenue guidance of $980M - $1,000M, reducing cash burn by ~$150M in 2023.
Secured Medicare coverage for breast cancer; representing fifth coverage decision for Signatera.
Prospective, multi-site CIRCULATE study featured on the cover and as lead publication in the January 2023 issue of Nature Medicine, which demonstrated Signatera's ability to predict chemotherapy benefit in colorectal cancer with 18-months of clinical follow-up.
New American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) guideline supporting screening for 22q.11.2 deletion syndrome.
National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) guideline recommends expanded carrier screening be made available to all individuals considering reproduction and all pregnant pairs.
Updated International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) published guidelines for heart transplant, including dd-cfDNA testing in a Class 1B recommendation.
Seasoned healthcare executive Ruth Williams-Brinkley appointed to the Board, effective March 2, 2023.
Strong volume growth at scale in 2022
Total processed units
2.1M
32%
1.6M
53%
28%
1.0M
20%
0.8M
0.5M
30%
0.7M
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Microdeletion guideline update by ACMG
SMART publication1
Only 22q test validated in real-world,multi-site prospective study:
Robust validation with confirmed outcomes in >18,000 patients
22q results exceeded expectations:
High incidence 1/1,524
Excellent sensitivity and specificity:
Overall sensitivity of 83.3% (10 of 12 cases of 22q11.2 detected), when including the more difficult, smaller 22q deletions (41.6% of cases)
Sensitivity of 99.9% for deletions >2.5Mb
Specificity of 99.84%
ACMG guideline update - 22q11.2 syndrome2
Recommendation:
High PPV of 53% (>10X better than historically accepted screening tests)
Prenatal ultrasound missed the majority of true positives
ACMG SUGGESTS THAT NIPS
FOR 22q11.2 DELETION SYNDROME
BE OFFERED TO ALL PATIENTS
Dar, Pe'er et al. "Cell-free DNA screening for prenatal detection of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome." American journal of obstetrics and gynecology vol. 227,1 (2022): 79.e1-79.e11. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2022.01.002
Dungan JS, Klugman S, Darilek S, Malinowski J, Akkari YMN, Monaghan KG, Erwin A, Best RG; ACMG Board of Directors. Electronic address: documents@acmg.net. Noninvasive prenatal
screening (NIPS) for fetal chromosome abnormalities in a general-risk population: An evidence-based clinical guideline of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG).
Genet Med. 2022 Dec 13:S1098-3600(22)01004-8. doi: 10.1016/j.gim.2022.11.004. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 36524989.