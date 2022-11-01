Advanced search
Natera to Participate in Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

11/01/2022 | 11:01am EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Steve Chapman, chief executive officer, and Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 9 at 10:25 a.m. PT (1:25 p.m. ET).

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the presentation on the Natera Investor Relations website at investor.natera.com, where the webcast will be archived for future reference.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

SOURCE Natera, Inc.


