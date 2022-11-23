Advanced search
    NTRA   US6323071042

NATERA, INC.

(NTRA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
35.42 USD   +0.37%
08:34aNatera to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
11/21New Published Study Further Demonstrates the Ability of Natera's mPCR Technology to Monitor Immunotherapy Response in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Patients
PR
11/16Natera, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Natera to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/23/2022 | 08:34am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Steve Chapman, chief executive officer, and Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will be presenting at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference located at the Lotte New York Palace on Wednesday, November 30 at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET).

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the presentation on the Natera Investor Relations website at investor.natera.com, where the webcast will be archived for future reference.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-to-participate-in-the-piper-sandler-34th-annual-healthcare-conference-301685792.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
