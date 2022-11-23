Natera to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Steve Chapman, chief executive officer, and Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will be presenting at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference located at the Lotte New York Palace on Wednesday, November 30 at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET).

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the presentation on the Natera Investor Relations website at investor.natera.com , where the webcast will be archived for future reference.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

