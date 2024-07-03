Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and genetic testing, today announced that its latest research and data on prenatal and reproductive genetics will be presented at the 28th International Conference on Prenatal Diagnosis and Therapy. Hosted by the International Society of Prenatal Diagnosis (ISPD), the conference will take place July 7-10, 2024, in Boston, MA.

Below is the list of poster presentations that will be shared at the conference:

Poster Presentation | Presenter: India Bradley, MS, CGC | July 8, 3:30 PM ET



Importance of evaluation of discordant sex between SNP-based NIPT and prenatal ultrasound: A case of congenital lipoid adrenal hyperplasia



Poster Presentation | Presenter: Peter Benn, DSc | July 8, 3:30 PM ET



Chromosome segregation of human non-homologous Robertsonian translocations: Insights from preimplantation genetic testing



Poster Presentation | Presenter: Peter Benn, DSc | July 9, 10:15 AM ET



The accuracy of fetal fraction measurement in non-invasive prenatal screening for fetal aneuploidy using a SNP-based methodology

Natera will also host an Industry Symposium on July 9, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET, entitled, “The evolution of NIPT: what comes next.” At the event, Natera Medical Directors – Samantha Leonard, MBBS, PhD, and Vivienne Souter, MD, MPH – will highlight how early, highly accurate prenatal screening beyond common chromosome conditions can optimize outcomes for patients.

“We are pleased to join our collaborators at ISPD to present the benefits of SNP-based non-invasive prenatal testing and contribute important biological insights from our experience with preimplantation genetic testing,” said Sheetal Parmar, MS CGC, Natera’s senior vice president of medical affairs for women’s health.

About Natera

NateraTM is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 200 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, or our expectations of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703897714/en/