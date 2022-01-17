Log in
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Natera, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – NTRA

01/17/2022 | 05:17pm EST
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) resulting from allegations that Natera may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Natera securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2240.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On January 1, 2022, the New York Times published an article calling into question the accuracy of certain non-invasive prenatal tests (“NIPT”), including Natera’s NIPT, Panorama. The New York Times analyzed data and spoke to researchers to conclude that positive results from tests screening for certain rare chromosomal microdeletion disorders are incorrect approximately 85% of the time. Patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which “can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy.” On this news, Natera’s stock price fell sharply, thereby damaging investors.

Then, on January 14, 2022, the Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), alleging that Natera misled investors by, among other things, failing to disclose the prevalence of false positives from four of the five disorders screened by Panorama. The Campaign for Accountability complaint letter also alleged that the Company issued false and misleading statements about the accuracy of Panorama. On this news, Natera’s stock price declined again, thereby damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
