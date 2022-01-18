Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on Behalf of Shareholders

01/18/2022 | 03:08pm EST
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) to determine whether certain Natera officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Natera develops and commercializes molecular testing, including a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Natera, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Misstated the Accuracy of its Prenatal Tests

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain noninvasive prenatal tests, including Panorama developed by Natera. The article alleges that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85% percent of the time. Patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which are expensive, invasive and cannot be performed until later in pregnancy. The investigation highlights the statistical challenge of testing for rare illnesses, which isn't adequately explained to patients who were sold the tests. Companies that develop these tests use language like "highly accurate" and "total confidence," do not publish data on their tests' overall performance, or only stress data from tests that are more accurate. On this news, Natera's stock declined as much as 3.5% during intraday trading on January 3, 2022, injuring investors.

On January 14, 2022, the Campaign for Accountability ("CfA") filed a complaint letter with the SEC alleging that Natera misled investors by, among other things, failing to disclose the prevalence of false positives from four of the five disorders screened by Panorama. The CfA complaint letter also alleged that the Company issued false and misleading statements about the accuracy of Panorama. The CfA website also highlights that Natera's Chief Operating Officer sold approximately 10,800 shares of Natera stock valued at more than $800,000 in the weeks leading up to the publication, which may indicate he had knowledge the story would have a negative impact on the Company's share price in potential violation of insider trading laws. On this news, Natera's stock price declined again, damaging investors.

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Natera, Inc., contact us for more information about your legal options.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Natera, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
