Final decision follows multiple previous court rulings in favor of Natera and upholds invalidation of CareDx patents

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, today announced that the United States Supreme Court denied CareDx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CDNA) petition for certiorari concerning a patent infringement lawsuit brought by CareDx against Natera. This decision confirms the invalidity of the patents asserted against Natera and follows three previous rulings on the matter:

A September 2021 decision by the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, affirming that all three CareDx patents asserted against Natera were invalid for claiming patent-ineligible subject matter. A June 2022 decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, affirming the Delaware Court’s decision. A December 2022 denial of rehearing by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

This final decision by the Supreme Court rejects the request by CareDx to litigate this matter once again and effectively terminates any existing claims brought by CareDx against Natera concerning these patents.

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health.

These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, and our expectations of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers.

