Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Natera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTRA   US6323071042

NATERA, INC.

(NTRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on Behalf of Investors

03/09/2022 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Natera, Inc. (“Natera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTRA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which “can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy.”

On this news, Natera’s stock price fell $3.29, or 3.6%, to close at $88.04 per share on January 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that Natera’s revenue growth has been “fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers.”

On this news, Natera’s stock price fell as much as 50% during intraday trading on March 9, 2022, thereby further injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Natera securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NATERA, INC.
02:36pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on ..
BU
02:08pNatera Shares Plunge After Short-Seller Accuses Firm of Deceptive Sales, Billing Practi..
MT
08:40aTRANSCRIPT : Natera, Inc. Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Co..
CI
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Natera, Inc. Presents at 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, Mar-08-202..
CI
03/08Goldman Sachs Starts Natera at Buy With $90 Price Target
MT
03/01Piper Sandler Adjusts Natera's Price Target to $80 From $110, Reiterates Overweight Rat..
MT
02/28Morgan Stanley Adjusts Natera Price Target to $110 From $118, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
02/25NATERA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/24NATERA : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24Natera Q4 Net Loss per Share Widens, Revenue Rises; Releases 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 780 M - -
Net income 2022 -584 M - -
Net cash 2022 19,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 227 M 5 227 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 670
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart NATERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 54,75 $
Average target price 114,67 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Chapman Chief Commercial Officer
Michael Burkes Brophy VP-Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Matthew Rabinowitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Billings Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Medical Affairs
Eric A. Evans Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATERA, INC.-41.37%5 227
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.8.60%23 112
BIOMÉRIEUX-34.51%10 541
10X GENOMICS, INC.-54.57%7 636
DIASORIN S.P.A.-26.69%7 314
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-18.41%4 475