To Our Shareholders

On August 3, 2023, we reported results for the first quarter of our 2024 fiscal year that ended June 25, 2023.

For the thirteen-week period ended June 25, 2023 ("first quarter fiscal 2024"):

Revenues were $41,985,000 as compared to $39,720,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022;

Income from operations was $11,463,000 as compared to $11,780,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 , a non-GAAP financial measure, was $12,036,000 as compared to $12,065,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022;

Income before provision for income taxes was $10,132,000 as compared to $9,880,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022;

Net income was $7,388,000 as compared to $7,137,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022; and

Earnings per diluted share was $1.81 per share as compared to $1.74 per share during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022.

License royalties increased to $11,658,000 during the first quarter fiscal 2024 as compared to $11,314,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022. During the first quarter fiscal 2024, royalties earned under the retail agreement, including the foodservice program, from Smithfield Foods, Inc., increased 3% to $10,796,000 as compared to $10,450,000 of royalties earned during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022.

In the Branded Product Program, which features the sale of Nathan's hot dogs to the foodservice industry, sales increased by $1,999,000 to $25,170,000 during the first quarter fiscal 2024 as compared to $23,171,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022. The volume of hot dogs sold in the Branded Product Program increased by 2%. Our average selling price, which is partially correlated to the beef markets, increased by approximately 5% compared to the prior year period. Income from operations decreased by $106,000 to $1,961,000 during the first quarter fiscal 2024 as compared to $2,067,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022, due to an increase in the cost of beef and beef trimmings.

Sales from Company-owned restaurants were $3,658,000 during the first quarter fiscal 2024 as compared to $3,723,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022. Sales were impacted by unfavorable weather conditions during June 2023.

Revenues from franchise operations were $1,075,000 during the first quarter fiscal 2024 as compared to $1,093,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022. Total royalties were $980,000 in the first quarter fiscal 2024 period as compared to $901,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022. The increase in franchise royalties during the first quarter fiscal 2024 was primarily due to an increase in franchise restaurant sales of $1,317,000 to $17,263,000 as compared to $15,946,000 for the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022.2 Total franchise fee income, including cancellation fees, was $95,000 during the first quarter fiscal 2024 as compared to $192,000 during the thirteen weeks ended June 26, 2022.