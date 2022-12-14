Brand to offer owners and operators flexible options to convert their current or closed restaurant to a Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, recognizes that many restaurant owners were forced to close during the COVID pandemic and those that survived still struggle to meet pre-pandemic sales goals. With that understanding, today it announces the launch of a new franchise sales initiative aimed specifically at these struggling restaurant owners, offering to cost-effectively convert their location into a Nathan’s Famous.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005201/en/

Nathan's Famous Announces New Franchise Sales Strategy Targeting Current or Former Restaurant Owners. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The COVID pandemic was hard on all of us, but especially for small business owners and restaurant owners who were forced to close due to restrictions or stretch resources to make up for lost sales any way they could," states Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing. "The unfortunate reality was that many couldn’t, and those that made it through are still struggling today. Our goal is to give these restaurant owners a brand that has more than 100 years of recognition packaged in a quick, easy-to-open strategy aimed at driving revenue fast."

For a limited time, the brand is offering potential franchisees a 50 percent reduced franchise fee if they commit to converting their shuttered or currently open restaurant location to a Nathan’s Famous. The conversion program offers flexibility across restaurant design, equipment and infrastructure, often using the restaurant’s current arrangement, to save costs and open quickly. Potential franchisees that sign up for the conversion program can also take advantage of additional revenue opportunities through the Nathan’s Famous ghost kitchen brands, Arthur Treacher’s and Wings of New York.

To learn more about Nathan's Famous franchise opportunities, visit https://franchise.nathansfamous.com/ or call 1-800-NATHANS ext. 306.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

