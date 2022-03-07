Nation Broadcasting Public : Acknowledgement of the sale of ordinary shares of Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited ("NBC") by Nation Multimedia Group Public Company Limited ("NMG") (additional)
03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 12:38:39
Headline
Acknowledgement of the sale of ordinary shares of Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited ("NBC") by Nation Multimedia Group Public Company Limited ("NMG") (additional)
Symbol
NBC
Source
NBC
Full Detailed News
Tender Offer
Subject : Tender offer
Listed company subject to tender offer : NATION BROADCASTING CORPORATION
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NBC)
Offeror :
Mr. Nattapong Seetavorarat and Mr. Boon-aue Chitthanon
Offer price
Common shares (baht per share) : 1.30
Tender offer : Not for delisting
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Nation Broadcasting Corporation pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.