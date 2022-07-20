Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    NBC   TH1021010000

NATION BROADCASTING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NBC)
  Report
Nation Broadcasting Public : Notification on resignation of a Chairman of the Audit Committee

07/20/2022 | 01:44am EDT
July 20, 2022

Subject

: Notification on resignation of a Chairman of the Audit Committee

To

: Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr.Sutee Phongpaiboon has resigned from the position of Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee , Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee due to an increase in other business . The resignation has been effective from July 20, 2022 onward.

The Company will hold a Board of Directors Meeting for consideration of appointment of Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Audit Committee and will be informed later on.

Please be informing accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

………………………….……………..

Mr.Tinnakorn Punpanichgul

Vice Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Nation Broadcasting Corporation pcl published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
