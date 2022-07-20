Nation Broadcasting Public : Notification on resignation of a Chairman of the Audit Committee

July 20, 2022 Subject : Notification on resignation of a Chairman of the Audit Committee To : Director and Manager The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr.Sutee Phongpaiboon has resigned from the position of Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee , Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee due to an increase in other business . The resignation has been effective from July 20, 2022 onward.

The Company will hold a Board of Directors Meeting for consideration of appointment of Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Audit Committee and will be informed later on.

Please be informing accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

………………………….……………..

Mr.Tinnakorn Punpanichgul

Vice Chief Executive Officer