    NINE   TH1042010005

NATION INTERNATIONAL EDUTAINMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NINE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-19
6.600 THB   -3.65%
05/12Nation International Edutainment Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/20NATION INTERNATIONAL EDUTAINMENT PUBLIC : The Opinion Report of the Independent Financial Advisor on Asset Disposition and Connected Transactions
PU
04/20NATION INTERNATIONAL EDUTAINMENT PUBLIC : Dissemination of the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022
PU
Nation International Edutainment Public : Notification of the registration of capital decrease, capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce

05/23/2022 | 01:56am EDT
23 May 2022

Subject: Notification of the registration of capital decrease, capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 of Nation International Edutainment Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on 10 May 2022, the meeting has resolved to approve the following matters:

  1. the decrease of the Company's registered capital by THB 25,000,000, from the existing registered capital of THB 390,549,286 to THB 365,549,286, by cancelling 25,000,000 authorized but unissued shares of the Company, with a par value of THB 1 per share;
  2. the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the decrease of the Company's registered capital;
  3. the increase of the Company's registered capital by THB 1,224,000,000, from the existing registered capital of THB 365,549,286 to THB 1,589,549,286, by issuing 1,224,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares, with a par value of THB 1 per share; and
  4. the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the increase of the Company's registered capital.

The Company would like to inform that the Company has duly registered (a) the decrease of registered capital and the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association to be in line with the decrease of the Company's registered capital on 19 May 2022, and (b) the increase of registered capital and the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association to be in line with the increase of the Company's registered capital on 20 May 2022, with the department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Mr. Voraphot Chanyakomol

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Nation International Edutainment pcl published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
