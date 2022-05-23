Nation International Edutainment Public : Notification of the registration of capital decrease, capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce

23 May 2022

Subject: Notification of the registration of capital decrease, capital increase and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 of Nation International Edutainment Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on 10 May 2022, the meeting has resolved to approve the following matters:

the decrease of the Company's registered capital by THB 25,000,000, from the existing registered capital of THB 390,549,286 to THB 365,549,286, by cancelling 25,000,000 authorized but unissued shares of the Company, with a par value of THB 1 per share; the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the decrease of the Company's registered capital; the increase of the Company's registered capital by THB 1,224,000,000, from the existing registered capital of THB 365,549,286 to THB 1,589,549,286, by issuing 1,224,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares, with a par value of THB 1 per share; and the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the increase of the Company's registered capital.

The Company would like to inform that the Company has duly registered (a) the decrease of registered capital and the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association to be in line with the decrease of the Company's registered capital on 19 May 2022, and (b) the increase of registered capital and the amendment to Clause 4. of the Memorandum of Association to be in line with the increase of the Company's registered capital on 20 May 2022, with the department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce.

