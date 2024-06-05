Shaping Tomorrow

The Nation Media Group PLC ("NMG" or the "Group") is the largest independent media house in East and Central Africa with operations in print, broadcast and digital media which attract and serve unparalleled audiences across East Africa.

The Group was founded by His Highness, The Aga Khan, in 1959 and has since evolved from a predominantly single country (Kenya) newspapers business into a multi- media organization and a leader in media and entertainment with businesses in newspapers publishing, radio and television broadcasting and various digital platforms, using its industry-leading operating scale and brands to create, package and deliver high- quality content on a multi-platform basis.

Today, NMG has operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. It is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and cross-listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, the Uganda Securities Exchange, and Rwanda Stock Exchange.

