Tuesday, 12 March, 2024
NMG HY2018 Results The Board of Directors and management of Nation Media Group PLC released the group's financial results for the year ended 31st December 2018. These can be accessed by Clicking Here. Should you have any queries or clarifications, please reach out to: Kinya Gitonga, Ag. Head of External Affairs at kgitonga@ke.nationmedia.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nation Media Group published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 06:49:06 UTC.