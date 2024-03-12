NMG HY2019 Results The Board of Directors and management of Nation Media Group PLC released the group's financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019. These can be accessed by Clicking Here . Should you have any queries or clarifications, please reach out to: Kinya Gitonga, Ag. Head of External Affairs at kgitonga@ke.nationmedia.com

