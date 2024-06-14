NMG SHARE BUYBACK RESULTS Nation Media Group PLC ("Company") announces the results of the share buyback of up to ten percent (10%) of its issued and paid-up share capital conducted in accordance with Part XVI, Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2015 through the Nairobi Securities Exchange ("NSE") trading platform ("Buyback") and as set out in the shareholder circular of 6 June 2023 ("Circular"). Access the full Share Buyback Results HERE

Friday, 14 June, 2024