Friday, 14 June, 2024
NMG SHARE BUYBACK RESULTS Nation Media Group PLC ("Company") announces the results of the share buyback of up to ten percent (10%) of its issued and paid-up share capital conducted in accordance with Part XVI, Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2015 through the Nairobi Securities Exchange ("NSE") trading platform ("Buyback") and as set out in the shareholder circular of 6 June 2023 ("Circular"). Access the full Share Buyback ResultsHERE

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nation Media Group published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 08:38:06 UTC.