Nation Media : NMG launches Nation Puzzles aimed at Digital Audience

Nation Media Group launched Nation Puzzles on Nation.Africa. This new feature contains daily crosswords, sudoku, word searches and so much more that is designed to give our audiences and registered members a fresh way to challenge themselves and simulate their minds.

Nation Puzzles gives us a unique opportunity to leverage on a classic product that has featured in our dailies for over 5 decades, to reach and attract new audiences by repurposing it for a digital platform that is easily accessible and interactive on mobile.

This milestone comes off the back of achieving a subscriber base of 160,000 registered users on Nation.Africa since its launch in August this year. We believe that delivering these digital interactive puzzles will propel us to a new frontier of growth while fostering deeper connections with our customers.

We will give them a new way to challenge their minds and sharpen their mental acuity, while also providing an avenue for a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

We invite you to be part of this journey by logging on to nation.africa/puzzles and sharing the fun with your friends, colleagues and loved ones.