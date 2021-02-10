Log in
NATION MEDIA GROUP PLC    NMG   KE0000000380

NATION MEDIA GROUP PLC

(NMG)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange - 02/09
12.65 KES   -1.17%
NMG launches Nation Puzzles aimed at Digital Audience
PU
NMG Premium Content Digital Platform Goes Live
PU
NATION MEDIA GROUP PLC : Half-year results
CO
Nation Media : NMG launches Nation Puzzles aimed at Digital Audience

02/10/2021
Nation Media Group launched Nation Puzzles on Nation.Africa. This new feature contains daily crosswords, sudoku, word searches and so much more that is designed to give our audiences and registered members a fresh way to challenge themselves and simulate their minds.

Nation Puzzles gives us a unique opportunity to leverage on a classic product that has featured in our dailies for over 5 decades, to reach and attract new audiences by repurposing it for a digital platform that is easily accessible and interactive on mobile.

This milestone comes off the back of achieving a subscriber base of 160,000 registered users on Nation.Africa since its launch in August this year. We believe that delivering these digital interactive puzzles will propel us to a new frontier of growth while fostering deeper connections with our customers.

We will give them a new way to challenge their minds and sharpen their mental acuity, while also providing an avenue for a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

We invite you to be part of this journey by logging on to nation.africa/puzzles and sharing the fun with your friends, colleagues and loved ones.

Disclaimer

Nation Media Group published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 13:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 9 051 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
Net income 2019 849 M 7,76 M 7,76 M
Net cash 2019 1 737 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,71x
Yield 2019 3,77%
Capitalization 2 624 M 23,9 M 24,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 345
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart NATION MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Nation Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Waithaka Gitagama CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Richard Tobiko Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Wilfred David Kiboro Group Chairman
Gabriel Chege Director-Group Information Technology
Gideon Aswani Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATION MEDIA GROUP PLC-18.12%24
NEWS CORPORATION23.43%13 065
INFORMA PLC-6.56%10 620
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED26.79%10 109
SCHIBSTED ASA-7.13%8 570
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-2.28%8 317
