Nation Media : NTV revs up for WRC Safari Rally with live TV deal

He added: "The Nation Media Group is now allowed to screen the 14 World Rally Championships from all over the world. Two events are already gone - the Monte Carlo Rally and Rally Sweden." Meanwhile, Kitagawa also noted that Kenya and Japan enjoy close sporting ties with Kenyan athletes, Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, having won the men's and women's marathon gold medals during the Tokyo Olympics Games last year.

Earlier, WRC drivers Maxine, Jeremiah, McRae had discussions revolving around the rallying space and their experiences racing internationally on NTV's morning show Your World. The drivers also got into their cars to thrill those present with some action along Kimathi Street, the "donuts" (circular spins) thrilling scores of fans who thronged Kimathi Street to witness the early morning launch.

"Racing in Sweden was quite interesting. It was our first time driving on snow and new conditions. It offered a good experience ahead of the Equator Rally this weekend," said McRae, who made history as the first African driver to finish Rally Sweden in February.

McRae, who was co-driven by Mwangi Kioni finished 30th overall and fourth in the Junior WRC category. The pair are beneficiaries of the International Automobile Federation's Rally Star programme. Jeremiah said that it was great to draw youngsters to motorsport, see what they can learn.

"On women in rallying, Maxine said she hopes to inspire more of them to join the sport. "It's our time to take up the mantle from the likes of Baldev Chager, Ian Duncan, Carl Tundo. It is a revolution but we shall need sponsorship from companies like Nation and Kenya Airways," she said.