    NMG   KE0000000380

NATION MEDIA GROUP PLC

(NMG)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
19.75 KES   +2.86%
07:39aNATION MEDIA : NTV revs up for WRC Safari Rally with live TV deal
PU
05:06aNATION MEDIA : NMG donates books to Laikipia's Uaso Narok Primary School
PU
06/10Nation Media Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Nation Media : NTV revs up for WRC Safari Rally with live TV deal

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
He added: "The Nation Media Group is now allowed to screen the 14 World Rally Championships from all over the world. Two events are already gone - the Monte Carlo Rally and Rally Sweden." Meanwhile, Kitagawa also noted that Kenya and Japan enjoy close sporting ties with Kenyan athletes, Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, having won the men's and women's marathon gold medals during the Tokyo Olympics Games last year.

Earlier, WRC drivers Maxine, Jeremiah, McRae had discussions revolving around the rallying space and their experiences racing internationally on NTV's morning show Your World. The drivers also got into their cars to thrill those present with some action along Kimathi Street, the "donuts" (circular spins) thrilling scores of fans who thronged Kimathi Street to witness the early morning launch.

"Racing in Sweden was quite interesting. It was our first time driving on snow and new conditions. It offered a good experience ahead of the Equator Rally this weekend," said McRae, who made history as the first African driver to finish Rally Sweden in February.

McRae, who was co-driven by Mwangi Kioni finished 30th overall and fourth in the Junior WRC category. The pair are beneficiaries of the International Automobile Federation's Rally Star programme. Jeremiah said that it was great to draw youngsters to motorsport, see what they can learn.

"On women in rallying, Maxine said she hopes to inspire more of them to join the sport. "It's our time to take up the mantle from the likes of Baldev Chager, Ian Duncan, Carl Tundo. It is a revolution but we shall need sponsorship from companies like Nation and Kenya Airways," she said.

Disclaimer

Nation Media Group published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 7 614 M - -
Net income 2021 492 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
Yield 2021 8,13%
Capitalization 3 758 M 31,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 087
Free-Float 42,0%
Nation Media Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Waithaka Gitagama Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Tobiko Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Wilfred David Kiboro Non-Executive Director
Gideon Aswani Head-Operations
Rachel Wanyoike Head-Audit, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATION MEDIA GROUP PLC7.05%32
NEWS CORPORATION-23.80%9 926
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-34.70%5 215
REWORLD MEDIA-7.90%389
REACH PLC-66.02%366
D. B. CORP LIMITED-3.01%204