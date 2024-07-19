Nation Media Group PLC is a media group organized around 2 sectors of activities: - newspaper and magazine publishing (78% of sales): primarily Daily Nation, Business Daily, The East African, Daily Monitor, Daily Metro, Taifa Leo and The Citizen; - TV channel and radio station broadcasting (22%): primarily NTV, QTV, easy FM, and QFM. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of advertising spaces (68.1%), circulations (21.1%) and other (10.8%).

Sector Consumer Publishing