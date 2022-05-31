Log in
National Aerospace Fasteners : NAFCO announces the important resolutions of the 2022 annual shareholder's meeting

05/31/2022 | 05:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 17:28:47
Subject 
 NAFCO announces the important resolutions of
the 2022 annual shareholder's meeting
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Voted and approved as proposed.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Voted and approved as proposed.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Voted and approved as proposed.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 ●Proposal for amendments to the "Procedures for Acquisition
   and Disposal of Assets"：Voted and approved as proposed.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

NAFCO - National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
