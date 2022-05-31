National Aerospace Fasteners : NAFCO announces the important resolutions of the 2022 annual shareholder's meeting
05/31/2022 | 05:40am EDT
Provided by: National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
17:28:47
NAFCO announces the important resolutions of
the 2022 annual shareholder's meeting
2022/05/31
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Voted and approved as proposed.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Voted and approved as proposed.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Voted and approved as proposed.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
●Proposal for amendments to the "Procedures for Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets"：Voted and approved as proposed.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
