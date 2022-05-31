National Aerospace Fasteners : NAFCO announces the important resolutions of the 2022 annual shareholder's meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Voted and approved as proposed. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Voted and approved as proposed. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Voted and approved as proposed. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: ●Proposal for amendments to the "Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"：Voted and approved as proposed. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.