National Aerospace Fasteners : Press Release-NAFCO Consolidated Revenue for November 2021 Totaled NT$113 million

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03 2.Company name:National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Taipei, Taiwan, 3th, December 2021- National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (TWSE:3004) today announced its net sales for November 2021. The unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for November 2021 were NT$113 million,and increase of 10.93% as compared to NT$ 102 million for November 2020. The total of consolidated revenue from January through November 2021 were NT$ 1,250 million, and decrease of 19.02% as compared to NT$ 1,544 million for the same period in 2020. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.