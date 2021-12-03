National Aerospace Fasteners : Press Release-NAFCO Consolidated Revenue for November 2021 Totaled NT$113 million
12/03/2021 | 05:02am EST
Provided by: National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
Date of announcement
2021/12/03
Press Release-NAFCO Consolidated Revenue for November 2021
Totaled NT$113 million
2021/12/03
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03
2.Company name:National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
Taipei, Taiwan, 3th, December 2021- National Aerospace Fasteners
Corporation (TWSE:3004) today announced its net sales for
November 2021.
The unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for November 2021 were
NT$113 million,and increase of 10.93% as compared to NT$ 102 million
for November 2020.
The total of consolidated revenue from January through November 2021
were NT$ 1,250 million, and decrease of 19.02% as compared to
NT$ 1,544 million for the same period in 2020.
NAFCO - National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021