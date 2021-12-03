Log in
    3004   TW0003004008

NATIONAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS CORPORATION

(3004)
  Report
National Aerospace Fasteners : Press Release-NAFCO Consolidated Revenue for November 2021 Totaled NT$113 million

12/03/2021 | 05:02am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/03 Time of announcement 17:40:21
Subject 
 Press Release-NAFCO Consolidated Revenue for November 2021
Totaled NT$113 million
Date of events 2021/12/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/03
2.Company name:National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Taipei, Taiwan, 3th, December 2021- National Aerospace Fasteners
 Corporation (TWSE:3004) today announced its net sales for
 November 2021.
 The unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for November 2021 were
 NT$113 million,and increase of 10.93% as compared to NT$ 102 million
 for November 2020.
 The total of consolidated revenue from January through November 2021
 were NT$ 1,250 million, and decrease of 19.02% as compared to
 NT$ 1,544 million for the same period in 2020.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

NAFCO - National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 704 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net income 2020 59,8 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
Net Debt 2020 2 001 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,2x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 3 043 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart NATIONAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Ko Chiu General Manager & Director
Wen Cheng Li CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy Spokesman
Feng Tzu Tsai Chairman
Chung Ho Tai Independent Director
Sung Chu Chu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS CORPORATION1.23%110
MISUMI GROUP INC.36.34%11 976
HITACHI METALS, LTD.33.84%7 949
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)17.48%6 434
SFS GROUP AG13.33%4 852
KBC CORPORATION, LTD.65.90%4 673