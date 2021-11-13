Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. National Agricultural Marketing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4160   SA0007879816

NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING COMPANY

(4160)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Agricultural Marketing : إعلان الشركة الوطنية للتسويق الزراعي - ثمار عدم تمكنها من إعلان النتائج المالية &#

11/13/2021 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The National Agricultural Marketing Company - Thimar announces its inability to announce the preliminary financial results for the third quarter For the period ending on 30 / 09 / 2021

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Explanation
Announcement Detail The National Agricultural Marketing Company announces that it was unable to publish its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ending on 30 - 09 - 2021, due to the failure to complete the preliminary financial statements for the third quarter ending on 30 / 09 / 2019 and the annual ending on 31 / 12 / 2019 and the first quarter. The first, second, third and annual 2020, and the first quarter ending on 31 / 03 / 2021, and the second quarter ending on 30 / 06 /2021 by the external auditor and the absence of an audit committee selected by the general assembly, where the external auditor was changed at the request of the shareholders and the Approval of the new auditor at the extraordinary general assembly held on 12 / 10 / 2021, and members of the Audit Committee were selected on 12 / 10 / 2021, Accordingly, we were not able to announce before the end of the time specified for publishing the results of the third quarter 2021 .

Note that the company expect the external auditor to complete the audit and review and issue the financial statements for the third quarter ending on 30 / 09 /2019 and the annual ending on 31 / 12 / 2019 after 70 working days from the beginning of his work , Any further developments in this regard will be announced

The results of the third quarter of 2021 will be announced immediately upon completion of the third and annual quarters of 2019 and the first, second, third and annual quarters of 2020 and the first and second quarters of 2021 directly.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

National Agriculture Marketing Co. SJSC published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 13:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING COMPANY
08:20aNATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING : إعلان الش..
PU
03:50aNATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING : إعلان الش..
PU
11/12NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING : Thimar announces its inability to announce the prelimina..
PU
11/12NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING : إعلان الش..
PU
11/12NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING : إعلان الش..
PU
11/12إعلان الشركة ا&..
PU
11/11إعلان الشركة ا&..
PU
11/11The National Agricultural Marketing Company - Thimar announces its inability to announc..
PU
10/19National Agricultural Marketing Company Announces Resignation of Sari Bin Ibrahim Al-Ma..
CI
08/22National Agricultural Marketing Company Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 71,1 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2018 -4,49 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net Debt 2018 32,4 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
P/E ratio 2018 -60,1x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 172 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
EV / Sales 2017 2,48x
EV / Sales 2018 4,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Agricultural Marketing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Melfi bin Manahi Al-Marzouqi Chief Executive Officer
Ibrahim Abdulkarim Ibrahim Al-Mayouf Chairman
Abdul Rahman Saad Al-Kathiri Chief Operating Officer
Youssef Abdullah Al-Fouzan Manager-Administrative Affairs
Abdul Aziz Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ghanim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING COMPANY0.00%46
WALMART INC.2.50%412 028
SYSCO CORPORATION2.63%39 070
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.41%34 885
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.28.88%34 803
THE KROGER CO.33.60%31 553