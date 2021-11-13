National Agricultural Marketing : إعلان الشركة الوطنية للتسويق الزراعي - ثمار عدم تمكنها من إعلان النتائج المالية &#

Announcement Detail

The National Agricultural Marketing Company announces that it was unable to publish its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ending on 30 - 09 - 2021, due to the failure to complete the preliminary financial statements for the third quarter ending on 30 / 09 / 2019 and the annual ending on 31 / 12 / 2019 and the first quarter. The first, second, third and annual 2020, and the first quarter ending on 31 / 03 / 2021, and the second quarter ending on 30 / 06 /2021 by the external auditor and the absence of an audit committee selected by the general assembly, where the external auditor was changed at the request of the shareholders and the Approval of the new auditor at the extraordinary general assembly held on 12 / 10 / 2021, and members of the Audit Committee were selected on 12 / 10 / 2021, Accordingly, we were not able to announce before the end of the time specified for publishing the results of the third quarter 2021 . Note that the company expect the external auditor to complete the audit and review and issue the financial statements for the third quarter ending on 30 / 09 /2019 and the annual ending on 31 / 12 / 2019 after 70 working days from the beginning of his work , Any further developments in this regard will be announced The results of the third quarter of 2021 will be announced immediately upon completion of the third and annual quarters of 2019 and the first, second, third and annual quarters of 2020 and the first and second quarters of 2021 directly.