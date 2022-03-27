Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. National Aluminium Industrial Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NATA   JO4109111016

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

(NATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 03 27

03/27/2022 | 03:41am EDT
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL Date: 27-03-2022 09:24:23 AM

Subject: Announcement to shareholders

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:24:23 2022-03-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The National Aluminum Industries Company, a public shareholding company, announces to the honorable shareholders. Pursuant to the instructions of the Securities Commission regarding the governance of public shareholding companies, Article (5) tasks and responsibilities of the Board of Directors Paragraph (t) that the shareholders who own at least (5%) of the company's shares and wish to add any item on the agenda of the company's ordinary general assembly meeting Attending the company's headquarters to register their names and the number of their shares to add any item on the agenda no later than Wednesday 05/04/2020

2022/03/27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ 2022/103 :ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ

ﻥﻼﻋﺍ

ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﺑ ﻼﻤﻋ .ﻡﺍﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺍﺭﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻣ (5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻠﺘﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ (ﺭ) ﺓﺮﻘﻔﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﺒﻏﺮﻳﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻦﻣ (%5) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﻘﻣ ﻰﻟﺍﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻ ﻢﻬﻤﻬﺳﺍ ﺩﺪﻋﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﻟ ﺀﺎﻌﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻩﺎﺼﻗﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ

.2020/04/05 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ ﻡﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ

27-03-2022

27-03-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

NALCO - National Aluminium Industrial Company PSC published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 07:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net Debt 2021 0,84 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,90%
Capitalization 9,90 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 36,6%
Managers and Directors
Hashim Ibrahim Hasan Alhaj Hasan General Manager & Director
Islam Mohammad Faris Saleh Chief Financial Officer
Hani Hussam Hani Alhaj Hasan Chairman
Hussein Ousama Subhi Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Asma Hesham Ibrahim Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL COMPANY7.84%14
NORSK HYDRO ASA29.69%21 437
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED30.97%18 172
ALCOA CORPORATION54.35%16 959
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED9.74%14 711
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD52.59%4 905