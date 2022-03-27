National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 03 27

The National Aluminum Industries Company, a public shareholding company, announces to the honorable shareholders. Pursuant to the instructions of the Securities Commission regarding the governance of public shareholding companies, Article (5) tasks and responsibilities of the Board of Directors Paragraph (t) that the shareholders who own at least (5%) of the company's shares and wish to add any item on the agenda of the company's ordinary general assembly meeting Attending the company's headquarters to register their names and the number of their shares to add any item on the agenda no later than Wednesday 05/04/2020

2022/03/27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ 2022/103 :ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﺑ ﻼﻤﻋ .ﻡﺍﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺍﺭﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻣ (5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻠﺘﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ (ﺭ) ﺓﺮﻘﻔﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﺒﻏﺮﻳﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻦﻣ (%5) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﻘﻣ ﻰﻟﺍﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻ ﻢﻬﻤﻬﺳﺍ ﺩﺪﻋﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﻟ ﺀﺎﻌﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻩﺎﺼﻗﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ .2020/04/05 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ ﻡﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ