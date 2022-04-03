Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. National Aluminium Industrial Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NATA   JO4109111016

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

(NATA)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  03-30
1.07 JOD    --.--%
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 04 03
PU
03/27NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 03 27
PU
03/20NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL : G.a (nata) 2022 03 20
PU
National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 04 03

04/03/2022 | 03:24am EDT
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL Date: 02-04-2022 10:18:17 AM

Subject: Invitation to the visual general assembly meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 10:18:17 2022-04-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Date: 04/02/2022 Number: 128/2022 Gentlemen / respected Securities Commission Gentlemen / Amman Stock Exchange esteemed Subject: Invitation to the Ordinary General Assembly's video meeting After Greetings With reference to the above subject and to the disclosure instructions, please note that there was an error in the invitation addressed to the company's shareholders that His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Trade agreed to hold all meetings of public bodies on 3/15/2022, where the error in the invitation was corrected and as shown in the attached picture. Accept my respect

2022/04/02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ 2022/128 : ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇﻭ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﻪﻬﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺄﻄﺧ ﺩﺭﻭ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﺖﻤﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺄﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﺢﻴﺤﺼﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ 2022/3/15 .ﻪﻘﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﻮﺼﻟﺎﺑ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ

ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻹﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ

. ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﻮﺻ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

General Director Hashem Ibrahim Hajj Hassan • Attached is a copy of the meeting invitation.

02-04-2022

02-04-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

NALCO - National Aluminium Industrial Company PSC published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net Debt 2021 0,84 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,90%
Capitalization 9,63 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 36,6%
Managers and Directors
Hashim Ibrahim Hasan Alhaj Hasan General Manager & Director
Islam Mohammad Faris Saleh Chief Financial Officer
Hani Hussam Hani Alhaj Hasan Chairman
Hussein Ousama Subhi Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Asma Hesham Ibrahim Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL COMPANY4.90%14
NORSK HYDRO ASA27.88%20 866
ALCOA CORPORATION52.10%16 712
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED19.95%16 707
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED7.89%14 284
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD56.11%5 020