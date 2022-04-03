National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 04 03

Date: 04/02/2022 Number: 128/2022 Gentlemen / respected Securities Commission Gentlemen / Amman Stock Exchange esteemed Subject: Invitation to the Ordinary General Assembly's video meeting After Greetings With reference to the above subject and to the disclosure instructions, please note that there was an error in the invitation addressed to the company's shareholders that His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Trade agreed to hold all meetings of public bodies on 3/15/2022, where the error in the invitation was corrected and as shown in the attached picture. Accept my respect

2022/04/02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ 2022/128 : ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇﻭ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﻪﻬﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺄﻄﺧ ﺩﺭﻭ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﺖﻤﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺄﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﺢﻴﺤﺼﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ 2022/3/15 .ﻪﻘﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﻮﺼﻟﺎﺑ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻹﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ . ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﻮﺻ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ