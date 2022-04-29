National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 04 29

Date: 04/27/2022 Number: 183/2022 Gentlemen / respected Securities Commission Respected Disclosure Department Subject: Auditor's report Conservation Audit report from the financial statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 After Greetings Re-establishing the space in the event of re-production and re-production due to re-operation, the Board of Directors decided to reduce the consumption rate to 25% of the proportion in it.We hope that we have clarified the reason for the auditor's reservation on the audit report on the financial statements for the first quarter of 2022, and if we are asked

2022/04/27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 2022/183: ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ/ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ 2022 ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇﻭ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻞﻤﻋ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﻼﻬﺘﺳﻹﺍ ﻁﻮﺒﻬﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﻪﻴﺟﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ ﻊﻨﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻨﻛﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻴﺒﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %30 ﻦﻣ ﻞﻗﺃ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﻻﺍ ﻞﻤﻋ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺇ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺎﻬﻠﻤﻌﻟ ﺔﻴﺟﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ .ﺎﻬﺑ ﺡﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %25 ﻰﻟﺍ ﻙﻼﻬﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺐﺒﺳ ﺎﻨﺤﺿﻭ ﻥﻮﻜﻧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻞﻣﺄﻧ 2022 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ .ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﻪﺑ ﻢﻜﻴﻓﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺗ ﻱﺃ ﺎﻨﻣ ﺐﻠﻃ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓﻭ ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻹﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ