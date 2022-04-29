Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  National Aluminium Industrial Company
  News
  Summary
    NATA   JO4109111016

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

(NATA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-27
1.090 JOD   -0.91%
05:07aNATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL : Trading (NATA) 2022 04 30
PU
05:07aNATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 04 29
PU
04/27NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL : Trading (NATA) 2022 04 27
PU
National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2022 04 29

04/30/2022 | 05:07am EDT
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL Date: 28-04-2022 02:43:07 PM

Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned auditor's report

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:43:07 2022-04-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺍﺭ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our Auditor's report Messrs.' Arab Professionals as follows:-

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺎﻨﻳﺍﺮﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

-:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ Arab Professionals

Type of Report: Qualified

ﻆﻔﺤﺗ :ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻧ

Company's opinion:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺭ

Date: 04/27/2022 Number: 183/2022 Gentlemen / respected Securities Commission Respected Disclosure Department Subject: Auditor's report Conservation Audit report from the financial statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 After Greetings Re-establishing the space in the event of re-production and re-production due to re-operation, the Board of Directors decided to reduce the consumption rate to 25% of the proportion in it.We hope that we have clarified the reason for the auditor's reservation on the audit report on the financial statements for the first quarter of 2022, and if we are asked

2022/04/27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 2022/183: ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ/ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ

ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ

2022

ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇﻭ ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻞﻤﻋ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﻼﻬﺘﺳﻹﺍ ﻁﻮﺒﻬﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﻪﻴﺟﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ ﻊﻨﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻨﻛﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻌﻴﺒﻣ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺎﻄﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %30 ﻦﻣ ﻞﻗﺃ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﻻﺍ ﻞﻤﻋ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺇ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺎﻬﻠﻤﻌﻟ ﺔﻴﺟﺎﺘﻧﻻﺍ .ﺎﻬﺑ ﺡﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %25 ﻰﻟﺍ ﻙﻼﻬﺘﺳﻻﺍ

ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺐﺒﺳ ﺎﻨﺤﺿﻭ ﻥﻮﻜﻧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻞﻣﺄﻧ 2022 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻤﻟﺍ .ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﻪﺑ ﻢﻜﻴﻓﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺗ ﻱﺃ ﺎﻨﻣ ﺐﻠﻃ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓﻭ

ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻹﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

for any clarification, we will provide it to you directly.

Accept my respect General Director Hashem Ibrahim Haj Hasan

Date of auditor's report: 23-04-2022

2022-04-23 :ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

NALCO - National Aluminium Industrial Company PSC published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
