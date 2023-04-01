Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. National Aluminium Industrial Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NATA   JO4109111016

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.

(NATA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
1.250 JOD   -.--%
02:39aNational Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 01
PU
03/27National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 03 27
PU
03/27National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 27
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 01

04/02/2023 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL

ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 01-04-2023 02:26:58 PM

PM 02:26:58 2023-04-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Announcement to the shareholders of the

ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

National

ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ

Date: 01/04/2023

2023/04/01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Number: 83/2023

announcement

2023/83 :ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ

The National Company for Aluminum Industries Public Shareholding Limited

ﻥﻼﻋﺍ

announces to the honorable shareholders. Pursuant to the instructions of the

Securities Commission for the Governance of Public Shareholding

Companies Article (5) Tasks and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors

ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

Paragraph (R) that shareholders who own at least (5%) of the company's

shares and wish to add any item to the agenda of the ordinary general

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

assembly meeting of the company must come to the company's headquarters

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﺑ ﻼﻤﻋ .ﻡﺍﺮﻜﻟﺍ

to register their names and number of shares to add any item to the agenda

no later than Saturday, 08/04/2023.

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍﻭ

Yours sincerely.

ﺓﺍﺭﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻣ (5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Chairman of the Board of Directors

ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻠﺘﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ (ﺭ) ﺓﺮﻘﻔﻟﺍ

Hani Hussam Hani Haj Hasan

ﻥﻮﺒﻏﺮﻳﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻦﻣ (%5) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﻘﻣ ﻰﻟﺍﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

ﺪﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻ ﻢﻬﻤﻬﺳﺍ ﺩﺪﻋﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﻟ

ﺖﺒﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻩﺎﺼﻗﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ

.2023/04/08 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ ﻡﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ

01-04-2023

01-04-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras

Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

NALCO - National Aluminium Industrial Company PSC published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 06:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.
02:39aNational Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 01
PU
03/27National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 03 27
PU
03/27National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 27
PU
03/23National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 23
PU
03/21National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 21
PU
03/20National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 20
PU
03/14National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 14
PU
03/09National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 09
PU
03/07National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 07
PU
03/06National Aluminium Industrial : Trading (NATA) 2023 03 06
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,1 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net Debt 2021 0,84 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 11,3 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.
Duration : Period :
National Aluminium Industrial Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Islam Mohammad Faris Saleh Chief Financial Officer
Hani Hussam Hani Alhaj Hasan Chairman
Hashim Ibrahim Hasan Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Hussein Ousama Subhi Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Asma Hesham Ibrahim Alhaj Hasan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL CO.-10.07%16
NORSK HYDRO ASA6.11%15 143
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED19.88%12 621
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.37%10 974
ALCOA CORPORATION-6.40%7 591
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD18.45%5 807
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer