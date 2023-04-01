National Aluminium Industrial : Disclosure (NATA) 2023 04 01

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL
|
ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 01-04-2023 02:26:58 PM
|
PM 02:26:58 2023-04-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Announcement to the shareholders of the
|
ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
National
|
ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ
|
|
|
Date: 01/04/2023
|
2023/04/01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Number: 83/2023
|
announcement
|
2023/83 :ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ
|
The National Company for Aluminum Industries Public Shareholding Limited
|
ﻥﻼﻋﺍ
|
announces to the honorable shareholders. Pursuant to the instructions of the
|
Securities Commission for the Governance of Public Shareholding
|
|
Companies Article (5) Tasks and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors
|
ﻡﻮﻴﻨﻤﻟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
|
Paragraph (R) that shareholders who own at least (5%) of the company's
|
shares and wish to add any item to the agenda of the ordinary general
|
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
assembly meeting of the company must come to the company's headquarters
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﺑ ﻼﻤﻋ .ﻡﺍﺮﻜﻟﺍ
|
to register their names and number of shares to add any item to the agenda
|
no later than Saturday, 08/04/2023.
|
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍﻭ
|
|
Yours sincerely.
|
ﺓﺍﺭﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻣ (5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻠﺘﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ (ﺭ) ﺓﺮﻘﻔﻟﺍ
|
Hani Hussam Hani Haj Hasan
|
ﻥﻮﺒﻏﺮﻳﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻦﻣ (%5) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ
|
|
|
ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ
|
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﻘﻣ ﻰﻟﺍﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
|
ﺪﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻻ ﻢﻬﻤﻬﺳﺍ ﺩﺪﻋﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺘﻟ
|
|
ﺖﺒﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻩﺎﺼﻗﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ
|
|
.2023/04/08 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
|
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
|
|
ﻦﺴﺣ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ ﻡﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻧﺎﻫ
|
|
|
01-04-2023
|
01-04-2023
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras
|
Thaer Samir Abdalrahim Alakhras :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|